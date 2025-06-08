403
US Official Warns Of Arrest For Interference In Crackdown On Immigration Protests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 8 (KUNA) -- The border czar in President Donald Trump's Administration Tom Homan warned local officials in California of arrest if they continue to interfere in the crackdown on immigration protests.
The immigration enforcement will continue "every day" in Los Angeles, he said in an interview to NBC news network late Saturday.
He hinted that even elected officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, could face arrest if they interfere with agents on the ground, warning Newsom and Bass not to "cross that line."
Newsom and Bass had criticized as unnecessary the campaign on the protests, saying it risks escalating the tensions.
Homan appeared undeterred by the volatile protests against federal agents in Los Angeles who were carrying out immigration raids. Enforcement will be daily, he said.
"I'm telling you what, we're going to keep enforcing law every day in L.A. Every day in L.A., we're going to enforce immigration law. I don't care if they like it or not," he stressed.
Parts of Los Angeles County erupted in wide-scale protests on Saturday after residents learned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were happening in the area, according to the NBC.
Demonstrations descended into chaos, with videos showing protesters surrounding federal law enforcement on the ground and in vehicles. At least one person was hit by a car they were trying to stop from moving.
While many protests around the city remained peaceful, some escalated into clashes where authorities deployed tear gas and officers fired what appeared to be less-lethal ammunition at demonstrators.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 11 people Saturday night for failure to disperse, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.
President Trump made good on his threat to deploy the National Guard against protesters, as Guard members arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.
Homan has previously threatened arrest for anyone who obstructs immigration enforcement. When asked whether that would include Newsom or Bass, Homan did not rule it out.
"I'll say it about anybody," Homan said. "You cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."
He did not accuse any politician of impeding enforcement, and when asked about Bass specifically, he said that he doesn't believe "she's crossed the line yet."
A spokesperson for Bass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ongoing enforcement concerns.
Protests are expected to continue in Los Angeles on Sunday, as many residents take issue with the way ICE has been operating on the ground. (end)
