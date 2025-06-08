403
MOI Hands Out 4,520 Article 8 Passports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Interior on Sunday announced that 4,520 passports have been handed over to the wives of Kuwaiti citizens whose citizenships were revoked under Article 8 of the Nationality Act.
The General Directorate of Nationality and Travel Documents will continue to deliver these passports during the Eid Al-Adha holiday from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm., according to a statement from the Ministry.
A total of 3,210 passports remain to be received of the 7,730 total, as the concerned parties will be notified via Sahel app when the passport are ready to be picked up.
The concerned parties should continue to keep track of Sahel app notifications to know the status of their passports and when to receive them, the statement noted. (end)
