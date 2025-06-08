Skydiving Plane Crashes In Tennessee With 20 On Board: No Fatalities Reported, Several Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) A skydiving expedition turned into a terrifying ordeal on Sunday when a twin-engine plane carrying 20 people crashed at the Tullahoma Regional Airport. Authorities confirmed there were no fatalities, though several were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time, when the DeHavilland DH-6 Twin Otter aircraft went down shortly after takeoff.

“There were no casualties,” said Lyle Russell, a spokesperson for the city of Tullahoma, in a statement to AFP.

Injuries reported, several hospitalised

Of the 20 passengers and crew on board, four were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment - three by helicopter and one by ground ambulance. Several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“One sent by ground transport [had] more serious injuries,” Russell said, though all onboard survived the crash.

No ground damage or bystander injuries

Despite the plane going down at an active airfield, officials confirmed that no buildings or facilities at the airport were damaged.

“No ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged and there were no injuries reported from the ground,” Russell noted.

Federal and State agencies investigating

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it is investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said its troopers were assisting local police at the scene.

Images shared by the agency on social media showed the wreckage of the white plane with blue trim. The aircraft's nose was buried in the grass, and one of its wings and the tail section appeared to be detached.

Lucky escape for all onboard

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the outcome could have been much worse.