Roland Garros 2025: From Pharrell Williams To Natalie Portman, Stars Step Out At French Open Men's Final

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 2025 French Open men's final at Roland Garros was more than just a sporting event - it was also a major celebrity moment.

As Carlos Alcaraz battled Jannik Sinner on the iconic clay courts of Paris, the stands were filled with famous faces from film, music, and sport.

Among those spotted in the crowd were singer and fashion icon Pharrell Williams, actors Natalie Portman, Lily Collins, Dustin Hoffman, and Eddie Redmayne, as well as filmmaker Spike Lee. Netflix star Taylor Zakhar-Perez and British Formula 1 driver George Russell also made an appearance, adding to the glamour and excitement of the championship match.

A perfect blend of sport and celebrity

Roland Garros has long been a favourite among stars, known for its unique combination of top-level tennis and Parisian flair. This year was no exception, with celebrity attendees enjoying both the high-stakes final and the stylish atmosphere of the grounds.

Take a look at the various celebrities who turned up at the event:

British F1 driver George Russell graced the event with girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt.

'Emily in Paris' actor Lily Collins also showed up to the French Open with husband Charlie McDowell.

Natalie Portman looked very excited as she watched the match.

French actor Omar Sy, well-known for his role in 'The Intouchables', also watched the match at Roland Garros.

Academy winning director Spike Lee also attended the match and cheered for Carlos.

Musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams also came to watch the match between Carlos and Jannik.

While all eyes were on Alcaraz and Sinner as they went head-to-head in a tense and athletic final, the buzz in the stands was equally electric. Fans and photographers alike turned their cameras to the VIP section, capturing moments of the celebrities enjoying the match, chatting between sets, and soaking in the summer sunshine.

With its mix of elite sport and high-profile guests, the Roland Garro men's final once again proved that tennis can bring together the worlds of film, fashion, and speed - all in one unforgettable Paris afternoon.