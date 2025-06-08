Red Door Life Details Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Model Centered On 12 Dimensions Of Life

Red Door Life Recovery Center

Red Door Life Offers Approach to Move Beyond Temporary Fixes with a Holistic, Personalized Approach

BEL AIR, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Door Life, a residential recovery center located in Bel Air, California, today provided detailed information regarding its holistic approach to addiction recovery . The organization's methodology addresses substance use within the framework of what it identifies as the 12 Dimensions of Life, a system designed to encompass the broad spectrum of an individual's well-being.Unlike traditional treatment programs that often adhere to a standardized 30 to 90-day cycle, Red Door Life asserts that its model moves beyond what it terms a "car wash" approach. The 12 Dimensions of Life framework integrates support for various interconnected life areas, including physical and mental health, emotional well-being, spiritual connection, social relationships, financial stability, legal clarity, vocational aspirations, and environmental factors. This comprehensive integration aims to address the root causes of substance use, acknowledging that addiction frequently co-occurs with, or is influenced by, challenges in these other life domains."Addiction is a multifaceted condition that often extends beyond singular behavioral patterns or a temporary physiological dependence," stated a spokesperson for Red Door Life. "Our framework acknowledges the interconnectedness of an individual's well-being across multiple life dimensions. By focusing on these areas comprehensively, the objective is to support more robust and sustained recovery outcomes, preparing individuals for life beyond the treatment setting."Red Door Life emphasizes a highly personalized care model, where treatment plans are not prescriptive but are instead developed based on the unique needs, goals, and life circumstances of each individual client. This includes the prioritization of trauma-based therapy, recognizing the frequent link between trauma and substance use. The center, situated in Bel Air with views of the Los Angeles Valley, provides a structured residential environment intended to facilitate healing and personal growth. The organization also explicitly states its commitment to inclusivity, creating an LGBTQIA+ affirming environment where all individuals are supported.The 12 Dimensions of Life framework guides the entire spectrum of therapeutic protocols, from individual counseling sessions to group activities and educational workshops. This systematic integration is designed to ensure that all aspects of a client's life are considered in their recovery journey.About Red Door Life:Red Door Life is a recovery center based in Bel Air, California. The organization focuses on addiction recovery through a holistic framework, known as the 12 Dimensions of Life, and individualized support. Its approach incorporates various life dimensions and offers flexible pathways including harm reduction and traditional 12-step support.

Alex Shohet

Red Door Life

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.