403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From June 9 To June 13, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a dynamic week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from June 9 to June 13, 2025. Stay informed to seize opportunities in a landscape shaped by global economic releases.
Financial markets are poised for a pivotal week, with significant data from Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., the Eurozone, and other key economies expected to influence global and regional trends.
These releases will likely drive volatility across asset classes, offering both risks and opportunities for investors.
Brazil takes center stage with high-impact indicators, including the BCB Focus Market Readout, CPI, Retail Sales, and Service Sector Growth, all set to shape Latin American market sentiment.
These figures will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic trajectory.
Globally, U.S. CPI, PPI, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches, German CPI, and Industrial Production, are anticipated to steer market dynamics.
Additional releases from the U.K., Canada, and South Africa will further contribute to the week's market narrative.
The week kicks off on Monday with holidays in Australia (King's Birthday), Switzerland, and Norway (Pentecost), potentially reducing trading volumes.
Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Mexico's CPI and PPI, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches and U.S. Wholesale Inventories, will set the tone.
Tuesday features Brazil's CPI and IPCA Inflation Index, paired with U.K. employment data and Eurozone's Sentix Investor Confidence, shaping global market outlooks.
Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows align with U.S. CPI, Eurozone ECB speeches, and Canada's Building Permits, offering insights into economic trends.
Thursday brings Brazil's Retail Sales, U.S. PPI, and U.K. GDP, with multiple ECB speeches signaling economic momentum.
The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's Service Sector Growth, U.S. Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Eurozone Industrial Production, and Canada's Capacity Utilization Rate, delivering critical market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 9 to June 13, 2025
Monday, June 9, 2025
Brazil
06:25 AM EST BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Mexico
07:00 AM EST Core CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.49%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.33%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.93%)
07:00 AM EST PPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.10%)
07:00 AM EST PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.90%)
Australia
All Day Holiday: King's Birthday
Switzerland
All Day Holiday: Pentecost
Norway
All Day Holiday: Pentecost
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
08:00 AM EST French 12-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.909%)
08:00 AM EST French 3-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.985%)
08:00 AM EST French 6-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.962%)
United States
09:00 AM EST CB Employment Trends Index (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 107.57)
09:00 AM EST Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.4%)
10:00 AM EST Consumer Inflation Expectations (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.6%)
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.43%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.53%)
07:00 AM EST IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.41%)
United Kingdom
01:00 AM EST Average Earnings ex Bonus (Apr) (Cons: 5.5%, Prev: 5.6%)
01:00 AM EST Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 4.6%, Prev: 4.5%)
Eurozone
03:30 AM EST Sentix Investor Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -6.0, Prev: -8.1)
09:30 AM EST German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
10:15 PM EST ECB President Lagarde Speaks
United States
05:00 AM EST NFIB Small Business Optimism (May) (Cons: 95.9, Prev: 95.8)
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Brazil
12:30 PM EST Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 1.058B)
United States
07:30 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.9%, Prev: 2.8%)
07:30 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.3%)
09:30 AM EST Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: -4.304M)
01:00 PM EST Federal Budget Balance (May) (Cons: -325.3B, Prev: 258.0B)
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
04:30 AM EST ECB's Lane Speaks
Canada
07:30 AM EST Building Permits (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 2.2%, Prev: -4.1%)
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
07:00 AM EST Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.0%)
United States
07:30 AM EST Core PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 3.1%)
07:30 AM EST Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 241K, Prev: 247K)
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST ECB's Schnabel Speaks
07:00 AM EST ECB's De Guindos Speaks
09:15 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
United Kingdom
01:00 AM EST GDP (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.2%)
01:00 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: -0.7%)
Friday, June 13, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.9%)
07:00 AM EST Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.3%)
United States
09:00 AM EST Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jun) (Cons: 52.5, Prev: 52.2)
Eurozone
01:00 AM EST German CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.1%)
04:00 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -1.5%, Prev: 2.6%)
10:00 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
Canada
07:30 AM EST Capacity Utilization Rate (Q1) (Cons: 79.6%, Prev: 79.8%)
This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, delivers essential insights for navigating the financial markets.
EST is used during the standard time period, typically from early November to mid-March, but in this report, it is applied as requested for consistency. It is the most common U.S. time zone due to its association with key financial and political centers.
Financial markets are poised for a pivotal week, with significant data from Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., the Eurozone, and other key economies expected to influence global and regional trends.
These releases will likely drive volatility across asset classes, offering both risks and opportunities for investors.
Brazil takes center stage with high-impact indicators, including the BCB Focus Market Readout, CPI, Retail Sales, and Service Sector Growth, all set to shape Latin American market sentiment.
These figures will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic trajectory.
Globally, U.S. CPI, PPI, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches, German CPI, and Industrial Production, are anticipated to steer market dynamics.
Additional releases from the U.K., Canada, and South Africa will further contribute to the week's market narrative.
The week kicks off on Monday with holidays in Australia (King's Birthday), Switzerland, and Norway (Pentecost), potentially reducing trading volumes.
Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Mexico's CPI and PPI, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches and U.S. Wholesale Inventories, will set the tone.
Tuesday features Brazil's CPI and IPCA Inflation Index, paired with U.K. employment data and Eurozone's Sentix Investor Confidence, shaping global market outlooks.
Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows align with U.S. CPI, Eurozone ECB speeches, and Canada's Building Permits, offering insights into economic trends.
Thursday brings Brazil's Retail Sales, U.S. PPI, and U.K. GDP, with multiple ECB speeches signaling economic momentum.
The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's Service Sector Growth, U.S. Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Eurozone Industrial Production, and Canada's Capacity Utilization Rate, delivering critical market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 9 to June 13, 2025
Monday, June 9, 2025
Brazil
06:25 AM EST BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Mexico
07:00 AM EST Core CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.49%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.33%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.93%)
07:00 AM EST PPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.10%)
07:00 AM EST PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.90%)
Australia
All Day Holiday: King's Birthday
Switzerland
All Day Holiday: Pentecost
Norway
All Day Holiday: Pentecost
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
08:00 AM EST French 12-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.909%)
08:00 AM EST French 3-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.985%)
08:00 AM EST French 6-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.962%)
United States
09:00 AM EST CB Employment Trends Index (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 107.57)
09:00 AM EST Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.4%)
10:00 AM EST Consumer Inflation Expectations (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.6%)
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.43%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.53%)
07:00 AM EST IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.41%)
United Kingdom
01:00 AM EST Average Earnings ex Bonus (Apr) (Cons: 5.5%, Prev: 5.6%)
01:00 AM EST Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 4.6%, Prev: 4.5%)
Eurozone
03:30 AM EST Sentix Investor Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -6.0, Prev: -8.1)
09:30 AM EST German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
10:15 PM EST ECB President Lagarde Speaks
United States
05:00 AM EST NFIB Small Business Optimism (May) (Cons: 95.9, Prev: 95.8)
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Brazil
12:30 PM EST Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 1.058B)
United States
07:30 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.9%, Prev: 2.8%)
07:30 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.3%)
09:30 AM EST Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: -4.304M)
01:00 PM EST Federal Budget Balance (May) (Cons: -325.3B, Prev: 258.0B)
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
04:30 AM EST ECB's Lane Speaks
Canada
07:30 AM EST Building Permits (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 2.2%, Prev: -4.1%)
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
07:00 AM EST Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.0%)
United States
07:30 AM EST Core PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 3.1%)
07:30 AM EST Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 241K, Prev: 247K)
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST ECB's Schnabel Speaks
07:00 AM EST ECB's De Guindos Speaks
09:15 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
United Kingdom
01:00 AM EST GDP (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.2%)
01:00 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: -0.7%)
Friday, June 13, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.9%)
07:00 AM EST Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.3%)
United States
09:00 AM EST Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jun) (Cons: 52.5, Prev: 52.2)
Eurozone
01:00 AM EST German CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.1%)
04:00 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -1.5%, Prev: 2.6%)
10:00 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
Canada
07:30 AM EST Capacity Utilization Rate (Q1) (Cons: 79.6%, Prev: 79.8%)
This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, delivers essential insights for navigating the financial markets.
EST is used during the standard time period, typically from early November to mid-March, but in this report, it is applied as requested for consistency. It is the most common U.S. time zone due to its association with key financial and political centers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment