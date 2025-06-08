Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From June 9 To June 13, 2025


2025-06-08 03:19:42
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a dynamic week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from June 9 to June 13, 2025. Stay informed to seize opportunities in a landscape shaped by global economic releases.

Financial markets are poised for a pivotal week, with significant data from Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., the Eurozone, and other key economies expected to influence global and regional trends.

These releases will likely drive volatility across asset classes, offering both risks and opportunities for investors.

Brazil takes center stage with high-impact indicators, including the BCB Focus Market Readout, CPI, Retail Sales, and Service Sector Growth, all set to shape Latin American market sentiment.

These figures will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic trajectory.

Globally, U.S. CPI, PPI, and Michigan Consumer Sentiment, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches, German CPI, and Industrial Production, are anticipated to steer market dynamics.

Additional releases from the U.K., Canada, and South Africa will further contribute to the week's market narrative.

The week kicks off on Monday with holidays in Australia (King's Birthday), Switzerland, and Norway (Pentecost), potentially reducing trading volumes.

Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Mexico's CPI and PPI, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches and U.S. Wholesale Inventories, will set the tone.

Tuesday features Brazil's CPI and IPCA Inflation Index, paired with U.K. employment data and Eurozone's Sentix Investor Confidence, shaping global market outlooks.

Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows align with U.S. CPI, Eurozone ECB speeches, and Canada's Building Permits, offering insights into economic trends.



Thursday brings Brazil's Retail Sales, U.S. PPI, and U.K. GDP, with multiple ECB speeches signaling economic momentum.

The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's Service Sector Growth, U.S. Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Eurozone Industrial Production, and Canada's Capacity Utilization Rate, delivering critical market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 9 to June 13, 2025
Monday, June 9, 2025
Brazil

06:25 AM EST BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)

Mexico

07:00 AM EST Core CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.49%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.33%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.93%)
07:00 AM EST PPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.10%)
07:00 AM EST PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.90%)

Australia

All Day Holiday: King's Birthday

Switzerland

All Day Holiday: Pentecost

Norway

All Day Holiday: Pentecost

Eurozone

04:00 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks
08:00 AM EST French 12-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.909%)
08:00 AM EST French 3-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.985%)
08:00 AM EST French 6-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.962%)

United States

09:00 AM EST CB Employment Trends Index (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 107.57)
09:00 AM EST Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.4%)
10:00 AM EST Consumer Inflation Expectations (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.6%)
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM EST CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.43%)
07:00 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.53%)
07:00 AM EST IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.41%)

United Kingdom

01:00 AM EST Average Earnings ex Bonus (Apr) (Cons: 5.5%, Prev: 5.6%)
01:00 AM EST Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 4.6%, Prev: 4.5%)

Eurozone

03:30 AM EST Sentix Investor Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -6.0, Prev: -8.1)
09:30 AM EST German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
10:15 PM EST ECB President Lagarde Speaks

United States

05:00 AM EST NFIB Small Business Optimism (May) (Cons: 95.9, Prev: 95.8)
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Brazil

12:30 PM EST Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: 1.058B)

United States

07:30 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.9%, Prev: 2.8%)
07:30 AM EST CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.3%)
09:30 AM EST Crude Oil Inventories (Cons: -, Prev: -4.304M)
01:00 PM EST Federal Budget Balance (May) (Cons: -325.3B, Prev: 258.0B)

Eurozone

04:00 AM EST German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
04:30 AM EST ECB's Lane Speaks

Canada

07:30 AM EST Building Permits (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 2.2%, Prev: -4.1%)
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.8%)
07:00 AM EST Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.0%)

United States

07:30 AM EST Core PPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 3.0%, Prev: 3.1%)
07:30 AM EST Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 241K, Prev: 247K)

Eurozone

04:00 AM EST ECB's Schnabel Speaks
07:00 AM EST ECB's De Guindos Speaks
09:15 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks

United Kingdom

01:00 AM EST GDP (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.2%)
01:00 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: -0.7%)
Friday, June 13, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM EST Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.9%)
07:00 AM EST Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.3%)

United States

09:00 AM EST Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jun) (Cons: 52.5, Prev: 52.2)

Eurozone

01:00 AM EST German CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.1%)
04:00 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -1.5%, Prev: 2.6%)
10:00 AM EST ECB's Elderson Speaks

Canada

07:30 AM EST Capacity Utilization Rate (Q1) (Cons: 79.6%, Prev: 79.8%)

This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, delivers essential insights for navigating the financial markets.

EST is used during the standard time period, typically from early November to mid-March, but in this report, it is applied as requested for consistency. It is the most common U.S. time zone due to its association with key financial and political centers.

