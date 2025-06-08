Indian Air Force May Get Indigenous I-STAR Spy Planes Worth Rs 10,000 Crore To Help In Precision Strikes
New Delhi: Amid ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the Defence Ministry is going to take up Rs 10,000 crore proposal to buy three sophisticated spy planes to help Indian Air Force get a clear air-to-ground picture to carry out precision strikes against enemy ground targets like radar stations, air defence units and other mobile objects Rs 10,000 crore project for the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (I-STAR) is expected to be taken up for clearance at a high-level defence ministry meeting scheduled to be held in the fourth week of June, defence officials told ANI. The ISTAR provides air-to-ground surveillance to the forces to help them in carrying out precision strikes. The spy aircraft project being developed by the Defence Research and Development includes the acquisition of three aircraft through an open tender from foreign manufacturers, including Boeing and Bombardier onboard systems on the aircraft would be completely indigenous, as the DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems has already successfully developed them, they said. The systems have already been proven and developed by the CABS and they will just have to be integrated with the three aircraft which would be acquired and modified for the purpose, they said development of an ISTAR system would also add India to a select club of nations with such a capability, including the US, UK, Israel and a few others thus provides dynamic and time-sensitive targeting capability and contributes significantly to meeting the nation's security goals. It will aid in limiting the scale and complexity of undetected hostile threats. It has multi-spectral surveillance capability to detect, locate and monitor irregular forces I-STAR system shall be for carrying out intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting by day and night from stand-off ranges. The I-STAR systems are operated at high altitudes from large stand-off ranges and will be used for intelligence processing, exploitation, dissemination and generation of the common operating picture. The ISTAR aircraft will be a system comprising airborne and ground segments.
