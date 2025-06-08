Kerala: Tiger Chasing Dog In Idukki Falls Into Pit, Both Rescued Unharmed

Idukki: In a rare and dramatic encounter in Kerala's Idukki district, a tiger chasing a dog for food ended up falling into a pit along with its prey. Surprisingly, despite the predator-prey dynamic and the tiger's hunger, no attack occurred. Instead, both animals cried out for help-setting off an unusual rescue operation.

The incident took place in Chellarkovil Mettu, a village bordering forest areas where tiger and leopard sightings are frequent. The tiger, believed to have strayed from the forest in search of food, spotted a dog and began pursuing it through a cardamom plantation. In the heat of the chase, both the tiger and the dog tumbled into an uncovered pit. Though not very deep, the pit was steep enough to prevent either animal from climbing out.

Remarkably, neither animal was injured in the fall. Despite being within striking distance of the dog, the tiger did not attack. Locals, alerted by the desperate cries from the pit, quickly informed the forest department.

A rescue team arrived on site and tranquilized both animals for safe handling. The tiger, initially resistant, required a second dose. Once sedated, the forest officials used nets to lift the animals out. The tiger was secured in a cage while the dog was placed in a kennel.

The tiger was later transferred to a specialized enclosure at the Periyar Tiger Reserve for observation and medical evaluation. As a precaution due to close contact with a domestic animal, it was administered a rabies vaccine. Authorities confirmed that the tiger would be released back into the wild once its health was fully assessed. The dog, meanwhile, was reported to be unharmed and is under the care of forest officials.