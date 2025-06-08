French Open 2025 Final: Alcaraz Successfully Defends His Crown, Defeats Sinner In 5-Set Thriller
The World No.2 and the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, successfully retains his Roland Garros crown by defeating World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the French Open 2025 men's singles final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, June 8.
Alcaraz defeated Sinner in an epic five-set thriller - 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in over 5 hours and 30 mins to clinch his second consecutive Roland Garros triumph and fifth Grand Slam title in his young career.
(more to follow....)
