Delhi's Temperature Breaches 40° Celsius For First Time In June, May Reach 44° Celsius This Week
According to the details, maximum temperature recorded by Safdarjung weather station was 42.1 degrees Celsius, while the Palam station saw the maximum temperature touch 42.6 degrees Celsius.Also Read | Thunderstorms in Pune, heatwave in Rajasthan; monsoon to reach Delhi next week
Among other places in Delhi, where the temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius on Sunday include south Delhi's Aya Nagar (44.1), Lodi Road (42.3), and central ridge area (42.9).IMD predicted heatwave:
Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather bulletin , stating the temperature in northern India would rise in the next 4-5 days, with a possibility of a heat wave in North West India.
The Met Department predicted that the temperature would rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the national capital region over the next 3-4 days, reaching 43-44 degrees Celsius, though they didn't cite any alert.Also Read | North India braces for heatwave; thunderstorms, rain in east and south
Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said, In Delhi, we have no warning regarding the heat wave; however, it is estimated that the temperature will rise by 2-4°C over the next 3-4 days, reaching 43-44°c. There is no alert for NCR Delhi.”
According to Accuweather, the current temperature in New Delhi was 40 degrees Celsius at the time of publishing . It further predicted that the temperature would breach 44 degrees Celsius on 13 June and then start declining.
On Monday, the weather tracker website predicted the temperature would be very hot and less humid, reaching 43 degrees Celsius.Other cities' weather update:
Faridabad recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Gurugram's temperature reached 44 degrees Celsius. Even in Noida and Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius.
In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius, while in Bikaner it was 46 degrees Celsius. In Sriganganagar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius.Also Read | Early monsoon rains could send these three stocks soaring
In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, while in Gwalior, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the met department had said that the heat wave in North West India, specifically in West Rajasthan, would arrive on 9 June. While the South Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh, the heat wave is expected to occur on 10 June.
