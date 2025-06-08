Greta Thunberg And Team Face Resistance, Israel Vows To Prevent Aid Boat From Entering Gaza
According to Defense Minister Israel Katz' recent announcement, Israel will not be removing their naval blockage of the Palestinian region at any cost. This blockade was strategized in the first place to reportedly prevent Hamas from importing arms and ammunition.Israel vows to block 'antisemitic' Greta from reaching Gaza
“To the antisemitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propagandists - I will say this clearly: You should turn back, because you will not make it to Gaza,” Katz said in a statement.
The Madleen, a vessel carrying Thunberg and 11 other activists, departed Sicily last Sunday with the aim to break the naval blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid there. They are also planning on raising awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis due to the Israel-Hamas war, according to an AP report.
"The activists had said they planned to reach Gaza's territorial waters as early as Sunday. Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian activist on board the boat, posted a video on social media Sunday afternoon saying someone appeared to be jamming their tracking and communication devices about 160 nautical miles from Gaza," The AP report reads.
"Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent, is among the others onboard. She has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to Israeli policies toward the Palestinians," the report continues.Also Read | From influencers to moguls: Why digital creators are launching production houses
There have been previous attempts to supply humanitarian aid by sea, but it has failed due to the naval blockade by Israel. Activists are now warning about the possibility of famine unless the sea blockade is lifted and Israel ends its military offensive against Gaza. Israel had begun to slowly allow some humanitarian aid after a "21⁄2-month total blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas," but it appears not to be enough in the ongoing crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment