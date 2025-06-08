Strawberry Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch June's Last Full Moon

MENAFN - Live Mint) Skywatchers across the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to a celestial spectacle on Wednesday (June 11) as the Strawberry Moon - the last full moon of spring - rises in the night sky. This year, it will also be a "micro moon", appearing slightly smaller and dimmer than usual due to its distance from Earth.

What time to watch

The moon will reach peak illumination at 3:44 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States, though exact viewing times will vary based on location. Stargazers are advised to check local moonrise and moonset times and find a clear view of the eastern horizon for optimal viewing.

Why“Strawberry”?

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon doesn't refer to the moon's color. The term comes from the Algonquin tribes of northeastern North America, who saw this full moon as the signal that wild strawberries were ready for harvest. The name has been passed down through generations and is now widely used across the United States.

A farewell to spring

Occurring just days before the summer solstice on June 20, the Strawberry Moon serves as a seasonal marker - the final full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer, depending on the calendar. Because it coincides with the moon's farthest point from Earth in its orbit, it qualifies as a micro moon, meaning it will appear slightly smaller and fainter than a typical full moon.

Although the moon won't actually turn strawberry-colored, it may appear yellow or orange when low on the horizon due to atmospheric scattering of light. The visual effect can enhance the moon's beauty, making it a memorable sight for those who catch it.

Where and when to watch

To view the Strawberry Moon, check your local moonrise time using tools like The Old Farmer's Almanac's moonrise calculator. Pick a location with an unobstructed view to the east, and prepare for a lunar experience.