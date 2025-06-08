MENAFN - Live Mint) The protests in Los Angeles began after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out high-profile immigration raids across the city, arresting at least 118 undocumented individuals, including some with alleged criminal ties. The arrests-part of a nationwide operation that reportedly detained 2,000 people a day-sparked outrage in communities with large immigrant populations.

Demonstrations first erupted on Friday (June 6) when ICE raids at workplace locations were followed by visible arrests in heavily Latino neighborhoods, including Paramount and Compton.

How did the unrest unfold?

Protests escalated over two days as demonstrators clashed with federal agents and local police. Crowds gathered outside federal buildings in downtown LA and a federal staging post in Paramount.

At one point, protesters threw rocks and broken cinder blocks at departing Border Patrol vehicles, while federal agents responded with flash-bang grenades, tear gas, and pepper balls.

A car was set on fire in Compton. At least one protest in Paramount saw protesters attempting to block immigration vans with shopping carts and fireworks. Authorities erected barbed wire and declared an unlawful assembly.

How many people were arrested?

While federal authorities said 118 undocumented individuals were arrested in the LA area, local police made multiple arrests during the protests.

What has Trump said?

President Donald Trump defended the ICE raids and the subsequent deployment of National Guard troops to LA. He posted on Truth Social:“If Newsom and Bass won't do their jobs, the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem-RIOTS & LOOTERS-the way it should be solved!!!”

On Sunday, Trump praised the Guard's response, calling it a“great job,” and announced a new rule:“From now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests.”

This marks a rare case of federal troops being deployed against the wishes of a state governor.

What have local officials and others said

The move over deploying the National Guard was accompanied by sharp rhetoric from federal officials accusing California leaders of fostering lawlessness.

Tom Homan , Trump's Border Czar, warned that even elected officials could face legal consequences:

“It's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement from doing their job,” he said.

DHS: 'Violence must end'

As protests intensified in response to ICE raids, the Department of Homeland Security blamed Democratic leaders for enabling unrest.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said:“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable, and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem echoed that message, warning demonstrators:“You will not stop us or slow us down.”

Noem added that protesters attacking law enforcement“will be prosecuted.”

Newsom: 'They want a spectacle'

California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the federal deployment as an unnecessary provocation. He insisted that local resources were sufficient to manage any unrest:“There is no shortage of law enforcement in Los Angeles. The federal government is deploying the troops because they want a spectacle,” he wrote on X.

“Don't give them one,” Newsom urged.“Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.”

Hegseth threatens Marines deployment

In an alarming sign of federal escalation, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened the use of active-duty US Marines if protests turned more violent:

“If violence continues, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized-they are on high alert,” Hegseth posted on X.

Mayor Bass: Protests fueled by fear

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged public fear in the wake of sweeping federal raids:“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable,” she said on X.

“The federal government's tactics sow terror in our communities.”

White House: 'Invasion of criminals'

The White House doubled down on its defense of the ICE operations and the National Guard presence. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt framed the crackdown as necessary for national security:“The work the immigration authorities were doing... is essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States.”

She blasted California's Democratic leaders as having“completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.”

Republican leaders quickly endorsed the federal show of force. House Speaker Mike Johnson defended President Trump's actions:“I have no concern about that at all," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told ABC's "This Week" when asked, adding that Newsom "has shown an inability or unwillingness to do what is necessary there, so the president stepped in."

Democrat warns of authoritarian overreach

California Congresswoman Nanette Barragán rejected claims of widespread violence and accused the administration of suppressing dissent:“We agree that if you're being violent, you should be arrested ... But this is not what's happening," California Congresswoman Nanette Barragan told CNN Sunday.

"We are having an administration that's targeting peaceful protests ... The president is sending the National Guard because he doesn't like the scenes," the Democrat said.

