Ukraine Defiant As Russia Claims First Advance Into Dnipropetrovsk: 'Our Resistance Will Remain Unchanged'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukraine has dismissed Russian claims of a fresh advance into its eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, calling the movement slow and inconsequential, even as Moscow touted it as a significant breakthrough.

Lt. Col. Oleksandr, commander of Ukraine's southern front, said from the frontline town of Mezhova:

“They are advancing slowly, very slowly, but they are advancing. They could say all of Ukraine belongs to them. Saying it is one thing. But I don't think it will radically change the situation. Our resistance will remain unchanged.”

The Ukrainian southern army command also acknowledged Russian intentions to push westward but emphasized continued defense:

“Russia does not give up its intentions to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region, but our fighters are bravely and professionally holding their section of the frontline.”

Despite an overnight bombing that killed one civilian, officials stressed that morale remained firm.

Russia claims first entry into Dnipropetrovsk region

Earlier Sunday, Russia's defense ministry claimed its tank forces had pushed past the western border of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and launched an offensive into Dnipropetrovsk-a major industrial and mining hub with a pre-war population of 3 million.

Russian forces also released photos appearing to show troops raising the flag over the village of Zorya in Donetsk, close to the Dnipropetrovsk border.

The announcement, if confirmed, would mark a symbolic and strategic escalation in the third year of the war-stretching Ukrainian lines already battered by months of fighting and bombardment.

Medvedev: 'New realities on the ground'

Russia's former president and current deputy security council chair Dmitry Medvedev framed the advance as a message to Ukraine amid stalled peace talks.

“Those who do not want to recognise the realities of the war at negotiations will receive new realities on the ground,” he said.

Dnipropetrovsk: A vital target

The region is home to the city of Dnipro, a critical hub for Ukraine's defense industry and supply chains. Military experts warn that any sustained Russian control over the region would significantly weaken Ukraine's logistical and economic standing.

Peace talks stalled in Istanbul

Meanwhile, negotiations in Istanbul have made little progress. Russia has refused calls for an unconditional ceasefire supported by Ukraine, the EU, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the last round of talks on June 2, Moscow demanded Kyiv recognize its control over five Ukrainian regions-Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea. Ukraine has rejected the demand, warning that such recognition would embolden further aggression.

Prisoner swap planned

The only diplomatic progress appears to be an agreement for a prisoner exchange next week. Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov confirmed preparations for the return of captives and fallen soldiers.

“Everything is going according to plan, despite the enemy's dirty information game,” Budanov said.

Russia claimed over 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers had been delivered to the border in refrigerated trains, and accused Ukraine of initially refusing retrieval.

(With AFP inputs)

| Russia pounds Kharkiv with missiles in retaliation for Ukrainian strike, 3 dead