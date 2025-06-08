Suspended! ABC News Takes Stern Steps Against Terry Moran After Facing White House Criticism, Here's The Full Story

MENAFN - Live Mint) Terry Moran, veteran ABC News correspondent, had to face the axe at his organization after he slammed US President Donald Trum and his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, on X. Moran posted a highly critical assessment of the President and his close aide, which drew a sharp reaction from the White House , after which ABC decided to take matters in their own hands.

White House reacts strongly to 'hate' post

In the X post, Moran accused Trump and Miller of being "world-class haters." For Trump, he claimed, hatred is“only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment,” according to a CNN report. Moran also said that for Miller,“Hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

However, he later deleted the X and did not post anything further about the issue. Meanwhile, the Trump administration reacted sharply to the issue, claiming that this post by Moran "reflected poorly on ABC News." According to CNN, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt even publicly pushed ABC News to take necessary action against Moran and discipline him, however necessary.“We have reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable,” Leavitt took to writing on X.

Soon after, ABC News took the call to suspend the veteran correspondent.