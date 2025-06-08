Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Launches First US Company With Rapper As The Director

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bianca Censori, the Australian architect and wife of rapper Kanye West, has officially registered her first company in the United States.

The firm, named Bianca Censori Inc., was filed in California last month, according to state records.

The move marks a significant step for Censori, who has largely been in the public eye due to her relationship with West and her striking fashion choices.

Is it a beauty brand?

Though the exact nature of the business is not confirmed, some details suggest it may focus on beauty or cosmetic treatments. The company's chief financial officer is listed as Hussein Lalani, the founder of Zensa-a beauty brand known for products such as DIY waxing kits and microblading tools.

Kanye to remain involved in Bianca's company

Despite the solo branding, Kanye West is still involved in the venture. The 'Heartless' rapper is listed as a director of the company, and his long-time lawyer, Manoj Shah, is handling the legal side of the operation.

This indicates that while Censori is moving forward with her own business, West's influence remains in the background.

Censori previously worked for West's Yeezy brand as an architectural designer but has since taken a step back from that role. In recent years, she has travelled the world alongside West, often appearing in bold and controversial outfits that made headlines.

The couple were reportedly introduced to Lalani while living in a luxury apartment in West Hollywood. Now, with her own company in motion, Censori appears to be preparing for a more defined role in the business world.