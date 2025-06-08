Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Migrants Are Not Criminals': Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Criticizes' Los Angeles Raids

'Migrants Are Not Criminals': Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Criticizes' Los Angeles Raids


2025-06-08 03:19:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum defended migrants living in Los Angeles, and claimed that at least 35 Mexicans had been detained in the recent raids carried out by immigration officers of the Trump administration. The arrests made in Los Angeles in the immigration raids triggered a wave of protests in the region, which has even led to the deployment of the US National Guard, making critics concerned about the administration in the US turning "authoritarian".

"Mexicans living in the United States are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals! They are good men and women!" Sheinbaum was quoted as saying in a speech.

MENAFN08062025007365015876ID1109649651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search