'Migrants Are Not Criminals': Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Criticizes' Los Angeles Raids

"Mexicans living in the United States are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals! They are good men and women!" Sheinbaum was quoted as saying in a speech.

