'Migrants Are Not Criminals': Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum 'Criticizes' Los Angeles Raids
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum defended migrants living in Los Angeles, and claimed that at least 35 Mexicans had been detained in the recent raids carried out by immigration officers of the Trump administration. The arrests made in Los Angeles in the immigration raids triggered a wave of protests in the region, which has even led to the deployment of the US National Guard, making critics concerned about the administration in the US turning "authoritarian".
"Mexicans living in the United States are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals! They are good men and women!" Sheinbaum was quoted as saying in a speech.
