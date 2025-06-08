China Eases Export Restrictions On Rare Earth Metals Amid Rising Global Demand

MENAFN - AzerNews) China has partially lifted export restrictions on certain rare earth elements in response to growing global demand driven by industries such as robotics and clean-energy vehicles, ,reports, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

While the ministry did not disclose which specific metals are included under the relaxed rules, the announcement signals a shift in Beijing's trade policy amid increasing international pressure and evolving market dynamics.

The move comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to resume the export of rare earth minerals to the United States - a gesture that may help ease longstanding trade tensions between the two economic giants.

China initially imposed strict limitations on the export of key rare earth elements - including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium - earlier this year. The restrictions, which began in February during the Trump administration's efforts to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, were justified by Beijing as necessary to protect national security, prevent the proliferation of weapons, and uphold the stability of global production and supply chains.

These rare earth metals are critical components in a wide range of advanced technologies, including defense systems, green energy equipment, smartphones, and batteries for electric vehicles. Any disruption in their supply has wide-reaching implications for global manufacturing and innovation.

In a related development, China's Foreign Ministry has announced an upcoming China-U.S. dialogue on economic and trade issues to be held in London. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng will be visiting the UK from June 8 to 13 to participate in the discussions.

The easing of export controls - paired with the resumption of high-level trade talks - suggests a cautious recalibration of China's rare earth policy, potentially opening the door for greater cooperation in critical supply chains at a time when global industries face mounting resource constraints.