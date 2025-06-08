Trump Credits National Guard For Restoring Order In Los Angeles
Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump expressed gratitude to the National Guard and criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their failure to respond effectively to the situation.
“After two days of violence, clashes, and riots, the National Guard did an outstanding job in Los Angeles. As usual, incompetent Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass failed to do their jobs,” Trump stated.
The president also condemned protesters who concealed their identities during the unrest, calling for a ban on face coverings at demonstrations.
“No more masks at protests-people must show their faces. This chaos ends now,” he added.
Trump's statements come amid heightened national tensions over immigration policy and public security, further signaling a tougher stance on law enforcement under his current administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment