Russians Shelled Nikopol, One Person Wounded
“The enemy targeted a residential area of the city. As a result of the shelling , a man who was in his yard was injured,” the report said.
Emergency responders provided first aid to the wounded man and transported him to the hospital.Read also: Injuries reported as Russians attack Sumy region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked communities in the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday. One man was killed , and houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Photo: State Emergency Service
