Russians Shelled Nikopol, One Person Wounded


2025-06-08 03:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

“The enemy targeted a residential area of the city. As a result of the shelling , a man who was in his yard was injured,” the report said.

Emergency responders provided first aid to the wounded man and transported him to the hospital.

Read also: Injuries reported as Russians attack Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked communities in the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday. One man was killed , and houses and infrastructure were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service

