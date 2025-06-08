Russians Shelled Nikopol, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

“The enemy targeted a residential area of the city. As a result of the shelling , a man who was in his yard was injured,” the report said.

Emergency responders provided first aid to the wounded man and transported him to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked communities in the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday. One man was killed , and houses and infrastructure were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service