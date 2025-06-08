War Update: 75 Clashes On Front Since Day-Start, One-Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , providing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, June 8, according to Ukrinform.

"Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling originating from Russian territory, including: Hirske in Chernihiv region; Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Petrushivka, Myropilske, Uhroiidy, Porozok, Tymofiivka, Prokhody, Turya, Bila Bereza, Novodmytrivka, and Bobylivka in Sumy region," the report reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched an airstrike near the settlement of Slatyne.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses four times near Stepova Novoselivka; one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russians launched nine attacks near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and in the direction of Cherneshchyna and Torske. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy advances toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked eight times near Dachne, Dyliivka, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces attempted 25 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, and toward Myrne, Mykolaivka, Novoserhiivka, and Oleksiivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks; one clash continues.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, and toward Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. One battle is still underway. Olhivske was hit by an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Malynivka; one engagement continues. Airstrikes hit Huliaipole, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults as Russian troops tried to move toward Novoandriivka and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy attempted two advances - both unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy assaults. Since the start of the day, Russians have launched 15 airstrikes, dropped 28 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements, and carried out 106 artillery attacks.

No significant changes were observed in other areas along the front line.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Toretsk sector, Russian forces are attempting to advance toward the settlement of Yablunivka and are working to establish a foothold in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

