Zelensky Names Ukraine's Advantages In War Against Russia
“In a war where a small country fights for its independence and survival against a giant that has brought immense evil to our land with its weapons and army, we have our strengths - people, morality, truth, dignity, and values. These five things I hold in special regard.”
Zelensky stressed that while such nuances might seem minor from afar - particularly“across the ocean” - they carry deep meaning and responsibility for Ukrainians.
“As President, I defend the truth about my country. Sometimes that truth may not sound important overseas, but for us it is. For example, it wasn't 100,000 casualties - it's 90,000. It wasn't 20 missiles - it was 420. And 631 children have died over these three years - not 100 on each side. These might seem like abstract numbers to someone else, but to me, they are profoundly important,” he said.Read also: Zelensky on enemy attacks: Russia is striking deliberatel
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky reiterated in a recent video address that the global community must recognize the power of pressure to force Russia to end its war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment