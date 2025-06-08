Zelensky Names Ukraine's Advantages In War Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In an interview with ABC News , reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said:

“In a war where a small country fights for its independence and survival against a giant that has brought immense evil to our land with its weapons and army, we have our strengths - people, morality, truth, dignity, and values. These five things I hold in special regard.”

Zelensky stressed that while such nuances might seem minor from afar - particularly“across the ocean” - they carry deep meaning and responsibility for Ukrainians.

“As President, I defend the truth about my country. Sometimes that truth may not sound important overseas, but for us it is. For example, it wasn't 100,000 casualties - it's 90,000. It wasn't 20 missiles - it was 420. And 631 children have died over these three years - not 100 on each side. These might seem like abstract numbers to someone else, but to me, they are profoundly important,” he said.

on enemy attacks: Russia is striking deliberatel

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky reiterated in a recent video address that the global community must recognize the power of pressure to force Russia to end its war.