Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelensky Names Ukraine's Advantages In War Against Russia


2025-06-08 03:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In an interview with ABC News , reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said:

“In a war where a small country fights for its independence and survival against a giant that has brought immense evil to our land with its weapons and army, we have our strengths - people, morality, truth, dignity, and values. These five things I hold in special regard.”

Zelensky stressed that while such nuances might seem minor from afar - particularly“across the ocean” - they carry deep meaning and responsibility for Ukrainians.

“As President, I defend the truth about my country. Sometimes that truth may not sound important overseas, but for us it is. For example, it wasn't 100,000 casualties - it's 90,000. It wasn't 20 missiles - it was 420. And 631 children have died over these three years - not 100 on each side. These might seem like abstract numbers to someone else, but to me, they are profoundly important,” he said.

Read also: Zelensky on enemy attacks: Russia is striking deliberatel

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky reiterated in a recent video address that the global community must recognize the power of pressure to force Russia to end its war.

MENAFN08062025000193011044ID1109649616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search