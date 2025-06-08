Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Missiles Intended For Ukraine's Defense Against Shaheds Diverted To Middle East


2025-06-08 03:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state shared this in an interview with ABC News , reported by Ukrinform.

“During the previous administration, there was Defense Secretary (Lloyd) Austin, and we agreed on one project. We counted on this project - 20,000 missiles to fight the Shaheds. It was inexpensive but a special technology. So, we expected these 20,000 missiles. This morning, my defense minister told me that the United States redirected them to the Middle East,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky names Ukraine's advantages in war against Russia

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to media sources, the Trump administration redirected critical anti-drone technology products, initially intended for Ukraine, to the US military forces in the Middle East.

