Zelensky: Missiles Intended For Ukraine's Defense Against Shaheds Diverted To Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state shared this in an interview with ABC News , reported by Ukrinform.

“During the previous administration, there was Defense Secretary (Lloyd) Austin, and we agreed on one project. We counted on this project - 20,000 missiles to fight the Shaheds. It was inexpensive but a special technology. So, we expected these 20,000 missiles. This morning, my defense minister told me that the United States redirected them to the Middle East,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky names Ukraine's advantages in war against Russia

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to media sources, the Trump administration redirected critical anti-drone technology products, initially intended for Ukraine, to the US military forces in the Middle East.