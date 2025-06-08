Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Global Pressure Could Finally Make Russia Stop War


2025-06-08 03:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with ABC News , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We have come very close to the moment when Russia can be forced to stop the war. We feel it,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Security Service operation Spiderweb on Russian territory also contributed to this. However, the most important factor in forcing Russia to peace is international pressure.

“We have come very close. We need strong support from the United States, the United States needs unity with Europe and pressure on Putin. He does not want to end the war, but he can end it through the pressure of partners. In my opinion, this gives a chance,” the Head of State emphasized.

Read also: Zelensky names Ukraine's advantages in war against Russi

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday in an evening video address, Volodymyr Zelensky said the world must understand that Russia can be forced to end the war it started through pressure - primarily sanctions on Russian oil and those who still trade with Russia.

