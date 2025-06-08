World Must Be Interested In Ending War, Zelensky Says
“Most wars ended when the parties did not necessarily start trusting each other. Mediators helped, circumstances helped. Common sense from third countries and most of the world helped. Everyone understood that war is not simply about starting and ending it, no. It has a long 'tail.' Like a long 'tail' after this war, it will not simply end and will affect many different countries and sectors: economy, energy, security, food security of other countries. Therefore, the world must be interested in ending the war,” Zelensky emphasized.
According to the President, most wars ended with certain agreements. In particular, third parties ready to pressure the aggressor are needed because the Ukrainian side is ready to meet.
“We support everything President Trump is saying now, because we believe he can pressure the Russians. Do we like just a ceasefire today without security guarantees? No, not really. But do we support it? Yes, we support it. We were ready for a stable and lasting ceasefire. We were ready for a 30-day ceasefire; we were ready for a ceasefire until leaders meet. We were ready for a ceasefire in the air, on land, on water - to start with something or entirely. Everything that the representatives of the Trump administration proposed to both sides in one form or another, we supported all proposals. Russia did not support any proposal. So, who does not want to end the war?” Zelensky noted.Read also: Zelensky : global pressure could finally make Russia stop wa
He stressed that this question is not rhetorical but absolutely concrete and clear.
“We did not want the war to start; we were not going to surrender to Putin. We are not ready for ultimatums, and we want the war to end. We are ready for a ceasefire, a concrete ceasefire that the American side offers, which we saw as the guarantor and later the controller of the ceasefire and as a mediator,” the head of state explained.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia's strikes against Ukraine are not retaliation, but destruction.
