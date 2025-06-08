Drone Attack In Zaporizhzhia Injures One Person
“Smoke visible in some parts of the city is the result of a Russian drone attack. Emergency services are heading to the site to inspect the area. Preliminary reports indicate one person was injured,” he wrote.
The alert in the region continues. Fedorov urged residents to stay safe until the all-clear is given.Read also: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two civilians
Earlier reports noted that explosions and air defense activity were heard in the city during the air raid alert.
