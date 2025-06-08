Ukraine Has Not Yet Received Full Prisoner Exchange Lists From Russia President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"I've spoken both today and yesterday with Defense Minister Umerov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk – Ukraine continues to do everything possible to secure the release of our POWs and the return of our fallen Ukrainian warriors. Unfortunately, the full lists from Russia for the exchange of over one thousand people, as agreed in Istanbul, have still not been provided," Zelensky said.

He added that Russia "is once again trying to turn even these matters into a dirty political and information game."

"It's important to achieve the result. It's important that people be brought back home. We believe we'll be able to keep the exchange track moving forward. And for our part, we are doing everything we can to make it happen. And if the Russians fail to comply with agreements even on such humanitarian issues, it will cast serious doubt on all international efforts – in particular those of the United States – regarding negotiations and diplomacy," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine