Iran's Imports Trade With Türkiye Grows In Recent Months

Iran's Imports Trade With Türkiye Grows In Recent Months
Data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Customs Administration indicates that the total value of imports from Türkiye reached $538 million, with around 337,000 tons of goods entering Iran.
Moreover, Iran imported $327 million worth of goods from Türkiye in the previous year, totaling 299,000 tons. The main products imported from Türkiye included various equipment, food items, raw materials, and textiles.
Additionally, the total trade volume between Iran and Türkiye for the first month of the current Iranian year reached $785 million, with 598,000 tons of goods traded. This represents a 38.3 percent increase in value, while the weight of trade decreased by 21.3 percent compared to the same period last year.
According to the Iranian Customs Administration, Iran's total non-oil imports for the month were valued at $2.85 billion, with a weight of 1.8 million tons, showing a 2.3 percent increase in value but a 26.4 percent decrease in weight compared to the same month last year.
Iran prioritizes the import of essential goods while placing restrictions on the import of products already manufactured domestically.
