Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Khodro's Passenger Car Production Capacity Slows Down


2025-06-08 03:07:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Iran Khodro Automobile Company's (IKCO) saw a decrease in passenger car production by 4.7 percent, or 670 units, in the first 2 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 - May 21, 2025) compared to the same period last year (March 20 - May 20, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from a report published by Codal, a comprehensive database under Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization, shows that Pars Khodro's total production amounted to 13,400 passenger cars during this period, down from 14,100 cars produced in the same timeframe last year.

The report further details that the company produced around 11,500 units of the Q-200 model, 1,800 units of the Sahand model, and 172 other vehicles during the two months.

A report published by Codal shows that, Iran's three main automakers - Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA, and Pars Khodro - produced a combined total of 137,337 passenger vehicles during the period, marking a 3.6 percent increase in production compared to the same period last year.

----

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN08062025000187011040ID1109649604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search