King Meets With Iraq President In Nice, Affirms Deep-Rooted Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Nice, June 8 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday, expressed pride in the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq.The meeting, held in Nice, France on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference that kicks off on Monday, covered ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, stepping up efforts to end the war on Gaza, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, and ending the dangerous escalations in the West Bank.His Majesty also stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the recent Arab Summit held in Baghdad.For his part, the Iraqi president congratulated the King on the Jordanian national football team's qualification to the World Cup.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein, and the accompanying Iraqi delegation attended the meeting.