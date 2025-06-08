Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rwanda Withdraws From ECCAS


2025-06-08 03:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, June 8 (KUNA) -- Rwanda on Sunday withdrew from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) due to being deprived of assuming the bloc's rotating chairmanship and disagreements with Congo.
In a press release, the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Rwanda deplores the instrumentalization of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the support of certain Member States."
"This distortion of the organization's purpose was once again evident during the 26th Ordinary Summit held today in Malabo, where Rwanda's right to assume the rotating Chairmanship, stipulated in Article 6 of the Treaty, was deliberately ignored in order to impose the DRC's diktat," it added.
It noted that Rwanda denounces the violation of its rights as guaranteed by the constitutive texts of ECCAS, and, consequently, it sees no justification for remaining in an organization whose current functioning runs counter to its founding principles and intended purpose. (end)
