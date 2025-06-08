Infinidome Proves GPS Jamming Defense In Vehicle Theft Simulation With Leading Israeli Telematics Firm

The global GPS interference is driving anti-jamming solutions beyond the defense sector

After the company's battlefield-proven success, its GNSS protection module demonstrates its commercial potential in a simulated vehicle theft attempt.

- Omer Sharar, infiniDome CEO

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With GPS jamming incidents escalating, disrupting everything from drones to fleet tracking systems, the urgency for resilient navigation is no longer limited to military missions. infiniDome, a leader in GNSS protection technology, recently partnered with one of Israel's largest vehicle tracking and fleet management companies to simulate a real-world car theft scenario.

The test recreated a scenario in which criminals deploy in-car GNSS jammers to disable location reporting systems. Two identical tracking units were installed: one protected by OtoSphere-Lighthouse (80x78.5x28mm, 180g), infiniDome's newest anti-jamming module for commercial use, and one left unprotected. As jamming began inside the vehicle, the unprotected tracker quickly lost GPS signal and failed to transmit location. In contrast, the protected unit maintained full functionality, continuously reporting real-time data throughout the test.

This trial demonstrated the reliability of infiniDome's technology in commercial environments. OtoSphee-LightHouse 180g) was developed to deliver advanced anti-jamming protection for critical applications. As GPS has become essential across industries-from logistics to emergency services-so have the risks.

“At infiniDome, we've earned our place in the defense world by protecting UAVs and ground forces from GNSS jamming threats. Lighthouse was built from the ground up to serve the commercial sector, bringing top-grade protection to fleets, insurers, logistics providers, and public safety operators who face real-world interference every day. Omer Sharar, infiniDome's CEO”

infiniDome delivers strategic capabilities that enable civilian and defense applications to stay connected, informed, and in control-even amid deliberate GNSS disruptions.

Its presence at the International Drone Show in Denmark, taking place June 18–19, comes at a time when European stakeholders are actively seeking solutions to protect UAVs, maritime, and fleet operations from GNSS disruption-a risk that's no longer theoretical.

