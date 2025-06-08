University Of Khalsa Launches In California To Unite Faith, Education, Research, And Global Leadership

Letter issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji

Sardar Bijay Singh (right) and Dr. Satpreet Singh (left)

Sardar Bijay Singh, Navjot Singh, Dr. Satpreet Singh, Tegbir Singh

The nonprofit university begins virtually, with plans for a California campus offering graduate education rooted in Sikh values and global engagement.

SRI AMRITSAR SAHIB JI, PUNJAB, INDIA, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark initiative blending academic excellence with spiritual values, a team of distinguished educators, professionals, and community leaders have announced the formation of University of Khalsa , a private nonprofit university to be based in California, United States. Official incorporated on June 4, 2025, the institution will offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a wide range of disciplines, guided by the principles of Sikh philosophy and service-based leadership.The university is being established as a California nonprofit public benefit corporation and will operate in full compliance with Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Its mission is to create an inclusive academic environment that fosters ethical leadership, intercultural understanding, community service, and a deep respect for cultural heritage.“University of Khalsa is not just a center for higher learning; it is a movement to create values-driven, globally conscious leaders,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh , President of the Board.“Our vision is to build a university that combines rigorous academics with the spiritual and moral teachings of the Sikh Gurus.”A Vision Grounded in Education and ServiceUniversity of Khalsa aims to offer accredited degree programs in liberal arts, sciences, engineering, business, health sciences, education, and religious and cultural studies. With its headquarters in Manteca, California, the university will serve both domestic and international students, emphasizing affordability, academic freedom, and public engagement.The institution will integrate faith-informed curricula, academic innovation, and community-based research, creating a platform for ethical, interdisciplinary learning. The programs will be open to students of all backgrounds while honoring the cultural legacy of the Sikh faith and its global contributions to human rights, education, and humanitarian service.Phased Launch and Campus DevelopmentUniversity of Khalsa will initially launch as a virtual institution, providing online degree programs, academic seminars, and certificate-based courses accessible to learners globally. This digital-first model ensures immediate access to education while allowing the institution to build academic infrastructure, recruit faculty, and serve diverse communities without delay.Plans are already underway for the development of a physical campus in California, which will become the university's long-term academic and cultural hub. The future campus will house classrooms, research centers, administrative offices, and spiritual spaces that reflect the institution's commitment to sustainability, equity, and Sikh-inspired design principles.“Starting with a virtual presence allows us to reach students quickly and efficiently while we work on developing a physical campus that will reflect our values and serve as a center of excellence,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh, President.Institutional Goals and Academic OfferingsUniversity of Khalsa is designed to be a comprehensive higher education institution, offering:.Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in various academic and professional fields.Research and Policy Centers focused on ethics, sustainability, religious studies, and leadership.Continuing Education and online learning modules for working professionals.Sikh Studies Department offering courses in Gurbani, Sikh History, Comparative Religion, and Punjabi Language.An Education Board and Certification Division to design and support curricula for school-level education and affiliated institutionsThe university's long-term roadmap includes pursuing WASC accreditation, establishing a School of Business and Leadership, and offering global exchange programs with universities worldwide.Board of Founding DirectorsThe founding Board of Directors comprises scholars and professionals who bring a combination of academic, administrative, and community experience:.Dr. Satpreet Singh, President – An academic leader and entrepreneur known for his work in sustainable leadership and education reform..Bijay Singh, Secretary – A long-standing education advocate with deep roots in Punjab's academic and religious institutions..Rupinder Kaur, Treasurer – An experienced administrator in higher education operations and governance..Sarwan Singh, Vice Secretary – An international coordinator and advisor with expertise in communication and relation development..Navjot Singh, Vice Treasurer – A community youth mentor and strategic development specialist focused on diverse community reach out and partnerships.“We are deeply committed to building a university that reflects the principles of Sikhism while being inclusive and responsive to the educational needs of today's world,” said Bijay Singh, Secretary of the Board.“This is about shaping minds and hearts together.”Institutional Authority and Legal StructureThe university is being registered under California nonprofit law as a public benefit corporation and will apply for federal tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3). It will be governed by an independent Board of Directors, with all major decisions, including academic policy, faculty appointments, and financial oversight, falling under the authority of the board.Through a formal resolution, the Board has granted Dr. Satpreet Singh, as President, full authority to act on behalf of the University in all legal, financial, and administrative matters. This includes interactions with the IRS, California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), Department of Justice, and financial institutions for bank accounts and loan management.The university's Initial principal office is located at:1463 Moffat Blvd, Suite 9, Manteca, CA 95336, in the County of San Joaquin.“We want to ensure that this institution is structurally strong, transparent, and governed with integrity from day one,” said Rupinder Kaur, Treasurer.A Platform for Global Learning and Cultural DialogueBeyond academics, the University of Khalsa aspires to become a global platform for interfaith dialogue, peacebuilding, and community resilience. The founders envision the university as a model of socially responsible education, where knowledge, service, and spirituality are interconnected.Plans include:.Hosting annual academic conferences on leadership, stem, peace, and ethics.Launching a digital library and academic journal focused on Sikh and South Asian studies.Forming academic councils and advisory boards with global scholars.Offering scholarships to underrepresented and underserved student populationsEngagement with Panthic InstitutionsIn alignment with its faith-inspired foundation, the University of Khalsa has formally reached out to Sri Akal Takhat Sahib Ji , the highest temporal authority of the Khalsa Panth, to seek blessings and Panthic guidance for this initiative.“As a Sikh American and academic, it is my responsibility to ensure this university operates with full respect to the legacy of the Gurus and Panthic principles,” added Dr. Satpreet Singh.“We do not begin this journey without the spiritual blessings of Akal Takhat Sahib.”About University of KhalsaUniversity of Khalsa is a private nonprofit university being formed in California, USA. It is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, and values-driven education through degree programs, cultural research, and community initiatives. Rooted in Sikh philosophy and open to all, the university aims to develop ethical leaders and global citizens of tomorrow.Media Contact:Dr. Satpreet SinghPresident and CAO, University of KhalsaEmail: ...Phone: +1 209 400 0005

Rupinder Kaur

Khalsa News and Podcasts

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.