Food Review: Chic Nonna - Where Business Meets Flavour Khaleej Times

Chic Nonna has mastered the fine art of the Italian midday break with its brilliantly curated 'Nonna's Business Lunch'. A bustling, lively gem set within DIFC, this refined Italian eatery is one you won't want to miss-just look for the striking bright green door.

The restaurant effortlessly balances luxury and warmth. Its two-level space features an open kitchen at its heart, allowing diners to watch the magic unfold, while the upstairs lounge oozes style and comfort for a post-lunch escape. Despite the lively lunchtime crowd, the atmosphere was energetic yet polished-a testament to Chic Nonna's inviting, Italian charm.

The menu, designed by Chef Francesco Torcasio, combines Italy's cherished lunchtime traditions with a modern twist. We opted for the two-course menu (Dh130) and were blown away by the value for money. To start, the Gamberi e Caponata was a standout-succulent prawns paired with sautéed seasonal vegetables and a perfectly balanced sweet-and-sour dressing. For the main course, the Cannelloni Ricotta e Spinaci delivered a comforting richness with its soft, house-made pasta stuffed with creamy ricotta and spinach.

The service perfectly embodied Italian hospitality-warm, attentive, and refreshingly unpretentious. Each dish arrived promptly despite the restaurant being quite busy, which speaks volumes about Chic Nonna's dedication to providing an elegant yet efficient lunch service.

For those able to spare time for dessert, the Pannacotta al Frutto della Passione presents a silky blend of sweetness and fruity tang, while artisanal gelato offers a more traditional taste of Italy.

Chic Nonna proves that a business lunch doesn't need to feel rushed or transactional. Whether you're looking for a break mid-workday or hosting clients, this elevated dining experience redefines what lunch can be. Booking is essential-not just for its popularity but to soak in every moment of this chic Italian haven.

Details for Nonna's Business Lunch

Location : Chic Nonna, DIFC (look out for the green door!)

Timing : Monday to Friday, 12pm – 2pm

Price : Dh130 (2 courses) / Dh140 (3 courses)

Reservations : +971 4 605 2000 | ...

Exceptional value, exquisite cuisine, and a warm, vibrant atmosphere-Chic Nonna is the lunchtime destination you've been waiting for.

The author's Instagram is @sufeena