There is something almost mythical about Derby Day at Epsom Racecourse‭. ‬Sprawling across acres of the Surrey countryside‭, ‬the venue becomes the stage where ambitions and equine power collide in front of over 100,000‭ ‬hearts thudding with the same rhythm as the horses'‭ ‬hooves striking the storied turf‭.‬

Every year since 1780‭, ‬the year the Derby was founded by Edward Smith-Stanley‭, ‬the 12th Earl of Derby‭, ‬save for the interruptions of war‭, ‬the Epsom Derby has cast its spell on generations of racing lovers across the planet‭.‬

Often described as the‭ ‬'crown jewel of flat racing'‭, ‬the Derby consistently lives up to its legendary status‭.‬

And it isn't just any race‭; ‬it's a day of reckoning‭. ‬Its mile-and-a-half course twists and undulates‭, ‬throwing up unique challenges that test the balance‭, ‬courage‭, ‬and control of both horse and rider‭.‬

Over the years‭, ‬the thump of hooves on Downs'‭ ‬soil has echoed even louder in Dubai‭.‬

From the desert gallops of Nad Al Sheba to the grassy amphitheatre of Epsom‭, ‬few have pursued Derby glory with such fervour as the Rulers of Dubai and their extended family‭. ‬For His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum‭, ‬Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai‭, ‬this is not just sport‭ ‬-‭ ‬it is a calling‭. ‬His blue silks of Godolphin have graced the turf at Epsom for decades‭, ‬as he and his brothers‭ ‬-‭ ‬the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum‭ ‬and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum‭, ‬and Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmed bin‭ ‬Rashid Al Maktoum‭, ‬Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security‭ ‬-‭ ‬poured heart and treasure into their collective dream to win the Derby and win it in style‭.‬

The dream first crystallised in 1989‭, ‬when Nashwan blazed a trail of greatness under the masterful guidance of Willie Carson and‭ ‬the steady hand of trainer Dick Hern‭. ‬Owned by Sheikh Hamdan‭, ‬Nashwan's pathbreaking success was not just the first of many victories for the Al Maktoum family‭, ‬it was a statement of intent that was‭ ‬reiterated in 1994‭ ‬when Erhaab gifted Sheikh Hamdan a second success in the Blue Riband‭. ‬

These triumphs marked the beginning of an era where Emirati ambition and British tradition merged on the grandest stage of flat‭ ‬racing‭, ‬forever altering the landscape of the Epsom Derby‭.‬

UAE's growing presence

Nashwan's victory was no anomaly‭. ‬The growing footprint of Emirati owners at Epsom became impossible to ignore‭. ‬

In 1995‭, ‬Lammtarra's stunning victory in the Epsom Derby was etched into racing history as a triumph of vision and innovation‭. ‬Trained through the‭ ‬winter months in the warm‭, ‬sunlit climate of Dubai‭, ‬Lammtarra benefited from conditions rarely available to European racehorses‭ ‬at that time‭. ‬This uninterrupted preparation allowed him to build strength and stamina‭, ‬ready for the demanding test that Epsom‭ ‬Downs presents‭.‬

Sheikh Mohammed's foresight in using Dubai's climate to condition Lammtarra mirrored the broader vision he held for the city in the mid-1990s‭ ‬-‭ ‬a bold dream of transformation and global prominence‭. ‬Just as Dubai was evolving from a quiet desert outpost into a thriving international hub‭, ‬so was Lammtarra‭, ‬shaped by forward-thinking strategy and meticulous planning of the Dubai Ruler‭. ‬

Sheikh Hamdan's Shadwell operation has been a consistent presence‭, ‬while figures like Dubai-based businessman Khalifa bin Dasmal‭, ‬whose homebred Shaamit triumphed in 1996‭, ‬and Saeed Suhail‭, ‬whose Kris Kin prevailed in 2003‭, ‬have left a mark on Derby history‭.‬

In 2018‭, ‬Masar's Derby win marked Godolphin's first triumph in the race‭, ‬with the colt's blend of youthful energy and stamina shining through for the first time in the famous royal blue silks‭. ‬Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick‭, ‬Masar's victory was a defining moment for Sheikh Mohammed's global racing vision for his stable‭.‬

In 2021‭, ‬Godolphin's dominance at Epsom was reaffirmed when Adayar‭, ‬also trained by Appleby and ridden by Buick‭, ‬powered to victory‭. ‬Bred within the Godolphin programme‭, ‬Adayar's strength and grace in the iconic blue silks cemented the stable's status as a leading force in Derby history‭.‬

The stage that stops time

There's a reason why horse lovers like Sheikh Mohammed‭, ‬who could chase trophies anywhere in the world‭, ‬keep returning to Epsom‭. ‬It's not just about prestige‭; ‬it's for the sheer poetry that unfolds on this iconic racecourse‭.‬

Epsom Downs is both antique and electric‭. ‬On Derby Day‭, ‬it becomes a carnival of contrast‭. ‬Beverage-filled glasses clink in corporate boxes as families queue under red-and-white fairground rides at the Epsom Carnival‭. ‬The Queen's Stand sparkles with fascinators and morning suits‭, ‬while on the Hill‭, ‬barbecues smoke beside hundreds of double-decker buses draped in bunting‭.‬

It is very British theatre‭ ‬-‭ ‬a bit eccentric‭, ‬very elegant‭, ‬and at times tribal‭. ‬But its allure is irresistibly infectious‭.‬

This year‭, ‬more than 100,000‭ ‬people are expected to gather over the weekend‭. ‬Celebrities‭, ‬statesmen‭, ‬fashion icons and racing fans will merge in the afternoon haze‭, ‬drawn not only by the glamour but also by the gravity of what's at stake‭. ‬The Derby is the crucible‭. ‬The race every jockey‭, ‬every trainer‭, ‬every owner dreams of winning‭. ‬

There are bigger purses elsewhere‭, ‬but no higher honour than that bestowed on the winners at Epsom‭. ‬Long may it endure‭. ‬Because‭ ‬the horses who win at Epsom don't just win races‭ ‬-‭ ‬they earn immortality‭.‬

Shergar‭. ‬Nijinsky‭. ‬Galileo‭. ‬Golden Horn‭. ‬Mill Reef‭. ‬Lammtarra‭. ‬Each left indelible hoofprints on racing history‭. ‬Each proved they were not merely fast or strong‭ ‬-‭ ‬they were the most deserving of victory‭. ‬Which horse will join this pantheon of turf legends on June 7?‬