Epsom Derby 2025: How Will Dubai's Horses Fare At The Races?
There is something almost mythical about Derby Day at Epsom Racecourse. Sprawling across acres of the Surrey countryside, the venue becomes the stage where ambitions and equine power collide in front of over 100,000 hearts thudding with the same rhythm as the horses' hooves striking the storied turf.
Every year since 1780, the year the Derby was founded by Edward Smith-Stanley, the 12th Earl of Derby, save for the interruptions of war, the Epsom Derby has cast its spell on generations of racing lovers across the planet.
Often described as the 'crown jewel of flat racing', the Derby consistently lives up to its legendary status.
And it isn't just any race; it's a day of reckoning. Its mile-and-a-half course twists and undulates, throwing up unique challenges that test the balance, courage, and control of both horse and rider.
Over the years, the thump of hooves on Downs' soil has echoed even louder in Dubai.Dubai's Derby dream
From the desert gallops of Nad Al Sheba to the grassy amphitheatre of Epsom, few have pursued Derby glory with such fervour as the Rulers of Dubai and their extended family. For His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this is not just sport - it is a calling. His blue silks of Godolphin have graced the turf at Epsom for decades, as he and his brothers - the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security - poured heart and treasure into their collective dream to win the Derby and win it in style.
The dream first crystallised in 1989, when Nashwan blazed a trail of greatness under the masterful guidance of Willie Carson and the steady hand of trainer Dick Hern. Owned by Sheikh Hamdan, Nashwan's pathbreaking success was not just the first of many victories for the Al Maktoum family, it was a statement of intent that was reiterated in 1994 when Erhaab gifted Sheikh Hamdan a second success in the Blue Riband.
These triumphs marked the beginning of an era where Emirati ambition and British tradition merged on the grandest stage of flat racing, forever altering the landscape of the Epsom Derby.
UAE's growing presence
Nashwan's victory was no anomaly. The growing footprint of Emirati owners at Epsom became impossible to ignore.
In 1995, Lammtarra's stunning victory in the Epsom Derby was etched into racing history as a triumph of vision and innovation. Trained through the winter months in the warm, sunlit climate of Dubai, Lammtarra benefited from conditions rarely available to European racehorses at that time. This uninterrupted preparation allowed him to build strength and stamina, ready for the demanding test that Epsom Downs presents.
Sheikh Mohammed's foresight in using Dubai's climate to condition Lammtarra mirrored the broader vision he held for the city in the mid-1990s - a bold dream of transformation and global prominence. Just as Dubai was evolving from a quiet desert outpost into a thriving international hub, so was Lammtarra, shaped by forward-thinking strategy and meticulous planning of the Dubai Ruler.
Sheikh Hamdan's Shadwell operation has been a consistent presence, while figures like Dubai-based businessman Khalifa bin Dasmal, whose homebred Shaamit triumphed in 1996, and Saeed Suhail, whose Kris Kin prevailed in 2003, have left a mark on Derby history.
In 2018, Masar's Derby win marked Godolphin's first triumph in the race, with the colt's blend of youthful energy and stamina shining through for the first time in the famous royal blue silks. Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Masar's victory was a defining moment for Sheikh Mohammed's global racing vision for his stable.
In 2021, Godolphin's dominance at Epsom was reaffirmed when Adayar, also trained by Appleby and ridden by Buick, powered to victory. Bred within the Godolphin programme, Adayar's strength and grace in the iconic blue silks cemented the stable's status as a leading force in Derby history.
The stage that stops time
There's a reason why horse lovers like Sheikh Mohammed, who could chase trophies anywhere in the world, keep returning to Epsom. It's not just about prestige; it's for the sheer poetry that unfolds on this iconic racecourse.
Epsom Downs is both antique and electric. On Derby Day, it becomes a carnival of contrast. Beverage-filled glasses clink in corporate boxes as families queue under red-and-white fairground rides at the Epsom Carnival. The Queen's Stand sparkles with fascinators and morning suits, while on the Hill, barbecues smoke beside hundreds of double-decker buses draped in bunting.
It is very British theatre - a bit eccentric, very elegant, and at times tribal. But its allure is irresistibly infectious.
This year, more than 100,000 people are expected to gather over the weekend. Celebrities, statesmen, fashion icons and racing fans will merge in the afternoon haze, drawn not only by the glamour but also by the gravity of what's at stake. The Derby is the crucible. The race every jockey, every trainer, every owner dreams of winning.
There are bigger purses elsewhere, but no higher honour than that bestowed on the winners at Epsom. Long may it endure. Because the horses who win at Epsom don't just win races - they earn immortality.
Shergar. Nijinsky. Galileo. Golden Horn. Mill Reef. Lammtarra. Each left indelible hoofprints on racing history. Each proved they were not merely fast or strong - they were the most deserving of victory. Which horse will join this pantheon of turf legends on June 7?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment