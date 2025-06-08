UAE Football Association Suspends 2 Players For 5 Matches, Imposes Dh500,000 Fine

UAE Football Association announced the suspension of 2 players for 5 matches in local competitions.

The association's disciplinary committee named the two sportspersons - Sharjah Club player Khalid Al Dhanhani and Shabab Al Ahli Club player Sultan Adel.

The association said they would be excluded from the national team roster, and fined them Dh500,000 each. This comes after the two players committed a violation inside the national team camp on June 7.

The national team manager, Yani Allah, said the decision comes in accordance with the disciplinary and sanctions regulations for national teams.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shabab Al Ahli Club said it has decided to take necessary disciplinary measures against the player in accordance with its internal regulations. The club affirmed its strong rejection and condemnation of any behavior that contradicts the rules and regulations of the national teams and the Football Association.

"Representing the national team is a great honour for every player. Players are ambassadors for the nation, bearing the responsibility of reflecting an honorable image through their commitment to values, discipline, and sportsmanship," the club said in a social media post.

UAE regularly ensures that sports events take place in the right spirit, imposing fines and disciplinary actions on players or fans who show unruly behaviour.

In May, Dubai-based football clubs Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli were fined a total of Dh150,000 following events that unfolded during the Adnoc Pro League match.

The fans of both the clubs insulted each other, and threw liquid bottles onto the pitch and at the opposing team's fans. Al Wasl fans also a smoke bomb.

Earlier this year, two football fans were arrested for using distress signal flares during matches.