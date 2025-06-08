Hajj Pilgrim Turnout Lowest In 3 Decades, Excluding Covid Years

More than 1.6 million Muslims are performing the sacred Hajj pilgrimage this year - with majority of them from outside Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The figures mark the lowest number of pilgrims in over three decades, according to AFP.

They do not, however, include the years of Covid restrictions from 2020-2022, when only a limited number of attendees were allowed out of concern for the health and safety of the pilgrims. Prior to the pandemic, Hajj attendance would regularly exceed 2 million.

Official figures noted 1.8 million Muslims took part in the Hajj last year. Meanwhile, the record for the highest turnout was set in 2012 when 3.16 million pilgrims took part.

Number of Hajj pilgrims in the past years:

Stricter rules

Hajj permits are allocated to countries on a quota basis and distributed to individuals by a lottery system. Authorities in Saudi have been working to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for those who undertake the pilgrimage, considered one of the five pillars of Islam.

Higher penalties have been imposed this year for anyone attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, including fines of up to 20,000 Saudi Riyals, arrest, and deportation. The kingdom also suspended short-term visas for 14 countries earlier this year, and security personnel can be seen across holy sites like Makkah.

Despite these stringent measures, the high costs of Hajj packages see many continue to attempt to enter the country illegally. More than 50 expats were arrested on June 4 for trying to sneak into Makkah on foot.

Climate impact

This year's Hajj saw authorities also implementing a range of heat mitigation efforts , from expanding shaded areas to deploying over 400 cooling units.

The measures are aimed at preventing a repeat of last year's Hajj that saw 1,301 people die in temperatures that hit 51.8°C.

Saudi authorities said a majority of those deaths were among pilgrims who slipped into Makkah illegally and lacked access to accommodation and other services aimed to keep pilgrims safe and protected from the searing desert heat.

This year's turnout underscores the ongoing efforts to balance the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage with necessary health, safety, and regulatory measures. Pilgrims continue to embrace this sacred journey, and authorities remain committed to ensuring a safe and meaningful experience for all who participate.