Dubai: 10,000 Children Get Eidiya From Authority In 'Cherished Tradition'

In a heartwarming gesture, authorities in Dubai have distributed Eidiya (Eid gift money) to 10,000 children, an authority said on Thursday, June 5.

The children were from families benefitting from Community Development Authority services, the statement said.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, said: "The Eidiya is not just financial support; it's a heartfelt message meant to bring joy to children during these blessed days and to make them feel valued and cared for."

"Giving Eidiya is a cherished tradition in our culture, and the happiness it brings to children is truly priceless,” she added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This was organised under the 'Eidiya' initiative, and in collaboration with the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation (AWQAF Dubai). The initiative also aligns with the goals of the 'Year of Community'.

Earlier, Dubai Police in an effort to make Eid special for female inmates distributed clothing and organised special programmes as part of their ongoing humanitarian and social efforts.