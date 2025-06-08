ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces The ROG Xbox Ally And ROG Xbox Ally X, Raising The Standard For Gaming Handhelds

KEY POINTS



All-day comfort : Redesigned chassis is purpose-built to fit the hands like a real gamepad

Seamless software experience : New Xbox® software offers the best of Xbox and Windows PC gaming in one handheld Efficiency and performance : Two new processors offer incredible AAA and indie gaming experiences











LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce an all-new series of Ally handhelds built from the ground up with improved ergonomics and a seamless player-first user experience.

Developed in partnership with the incredible team at Xbox, the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X offer best-in-class ergonomics and a full-screen Xbox experience that marries the best of Xbox and PC gaming in one cohesive package.

"We wanted to take our handheld to the next level, but we could not do it alone." said Shawn Yen, Head of the Consumer product team at ASUS. "This revolutionary partnership with Microsoft allowed us to forge a brand new device with ROG muscle and the soul of Xbox."

The ROG Xbox Ally sports an AMD RyzenTM Z2 A Processor with incredible power efficiency, while the ROG Xbox Ally X offers the new AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme Processor for next-level gaming performance. Both launch holiday 2025 in select markets, with additional markets to follow.

All-day comfort

The ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X feature a completely redesigned chassis. Gaming on handheld is a very personal experience, and comfort in the hand is a key pillar of a well-designed device. With years of feedback on the original Ally and Ally X, the ROG Xbox Ally series offers a more comfortable grip than ever, inspired by Xbox. With a redesigned palm rest and texturing patterns to keep gamers locked on target, the ROG Xbox Ally series truly raises the bar for comfort with a handheld gaming device.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also features impulse triggers, improving the haptics in supported games. These triggers allow for more nuance and immersion and are a feature that Xbox gamers have come to expect with their controllers. These devices are the most comfortable and immersive handhelds ever built by ROG.

Seamless software experience

While the ROG Armoury Crate Special Edition software made the original Ally easy to use, ROG and Xbox aimed to make handheld gaming even more seamless on Windows 11. "We wanted to create an authentic Xbox experience in a handheld form factor," explained Roanne Sones, CVP at Xbox. "With ROG, we made it happen on the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X."

As soon as players power on the device, they enter the full screen Xbox experience. Powered by Windows 11 underneath, this software has been optimized for the ROG Xbox Ally, reducing system overhead and offering easy joystick and button navigation. Quick access to settings and customizable widgets are available via Game Bar with a single press of the Xbox button. But with the full freedom of Windows 11 running under the hood, games and mods from other sources are still easily accessible. The ROG Xbox Ally series offers the power of Xbox, the craftsmanship of ROG, and the versatility of Windows, all in one cohesive device.

Efficiency and performance

The ROG Xbox Ally X features the new top-of-stack AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor, giving it plenty of horsepower even in AAA games. Combined with software optimizations from the new Xbox experience, the ROG Xbox Ally X stands ready to provide gamers with next-gen handheld performance.

“Battery life is paramount on handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X,” said Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD.“The Ryzen Z2 series improves efficiency over the previous generation while still offering excellent performance in modern games.”

The ROG Xbox Ally offers console-caliber performance with its AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor. At the same time, its ultra-efficient design at low wattages and its 60Wh battery produce improved battery life. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally X takes performance to greater heights, offering more room for graphical fidelity at higher framerates with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor.

Both chips are primed to take full advantage of AMD's latest software suite for graphics and performance improvements, including AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution (FSR), Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) frame generation, the latter of which can offer better framerates for improved smoothness.

In a nod to the future, the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme-equipped ROG Xbox Ally X features an NPU. With these next-generation chips, the ROG Xbox Ally X will be ready to power the latest AI features as they are introduced.

At launch this holiday, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with availability to follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today.

For more information, please visit . Users can also sign up on the page to get notified when pre-orders go live.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Xbox Ally X (2025)