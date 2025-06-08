ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces The ROG Xbox Ally And ROG Xbox Ally X, Raising The Standard For Gaming Handhelds
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Comfort & input
| Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control
ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM AI Z2 Extreme Processor
|Display
| 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection
|Memory
|24GB LPDDR5X-8000
|Storage
|1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
|Network and Communication
|Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
|I/O Ports
| 1x USB4® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, ThunderboltTM 4 compatible
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Battery
|80Wh
|Dimensions
|290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm
|Weight
|715 grams
|Included
| ROG Xbox Ally X
65W charger
Stand
ROG Xbox Ally (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Comfort & input
| Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort
ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM Z2 A Processor
|Display
| 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Vitus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5X-6400
|Storage
|512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
|Network and Communication
|WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
|I/O Ports
| 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPortTM 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Battery
|60Wh
|Dimensions
|290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm
|Weight
|670 grams
|Included
| ROG Xbox Ally
65W charger
Stand
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
