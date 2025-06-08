Lethal Bronzing Disease

Palm Tree Trunk Injection

NaturePest

NaturePest today announced the expansion of its services to include specialized palm tree injections.

NaturePest, South Florida's leading provider of holistic and eco-friendly pest control and lawn care solutions, today announced the expansion of its services to include specialized palm tree injections. This new offering provides homeowners and businesses throughout South Florida with a highly effective and environmentally responsible method to protect their valuable palm trees from critical nutrient deficiencies, devastating pests, and prevalent diseases.Palm trees are a quintessential part of the South Florida landscape, but they face constant threats from the region's unique environmental conditions. Traditional surface applications often fall short in delivering the targeted and long-lasting protection these majestic trees require. NaturePest's new palm tree injection service directly addresses these challenges."We are thrilled to bring this advanced level of care to our South Florida community," said Franklin Hernandez, Owner of NaturePest. "Our palm tree injections deliver essential nutrients and protective agents directly into the palm's vascular system. This method ensures maximum absorption and efficacy, offering superior and sustained protection that is far more efficient and environmentally sound than traditional spraying."The new service focuses on a comprehensive approach to palm tree health, including:Targeted Nutrition: Addressing common South Florida nutrient deficiencies like manganese and potassium, which can lead to "frizzle top" and yellowing fronds, through precise nutrient injections.Systemic Insect and Mite Control: Providing long-lasting protection against damaging pests such as palmetto weevils, whiteflies, and spider mites, by delivering treatments that circulate throughout the tree.Proactive Disease Management: Offering vital preventative treatments for widespread and fatal diseases like Lethal Yellowing (LY) and Lethal BronzingDisease (LBD) using industry-approved solutions.NaturePest's commitment to holistic and natural pest control extends to these new palm tree services. The injection method minimizes environmental impact by eliminating runoff and reducing exposure to non-target organisms, making it safer for families, pets, and the delicate South Florida ecosystem."Our goal is to help our customers maintain the health and beauty of their landscapes with solutions that align with our eco-conscious values," added Hernandez. "These palm tree injections represent a significant step forward in providing truly effective and responsible palm tree care for our unique tropical environment."Residents and businesses across Miami-Dade and Broward counties can now benefit from NaturePest's expert palm tree injection services.About NaturePest:NaturePest is a family-owned and operated company serving South Florida, specializing in holistic, natural, and organic pest control and lawn care solutions. Since 2014, NaturePest has been dedicated to providing effective and environmentally responsible services that protect homes, families, and the environment.

