Palestinian President, Sultan Of Oman Discuss Efforts To End War In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed, during a phone call today with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, the efforts being made to end the war in the Gaza Strip and achieve a permanent ceasefire.

During the call, both sides stressed the need to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the Sultan of Oman affirmed the Sultanate of Oman's firm and supportive position on the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, expressing hope that the Palestinian people would achieve their aspirations for freedom and independence.