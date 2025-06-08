403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - 08/06: Presistance Test (Chart)
MENAFN- Daily Forex
- Speculators last week in WTI Crude Oil got rather solid price range from Monday until mid-Friday. A price realm between 61.600 and 63.300 dominated most of last week with plenty of flourishes and enough fast action to keep traders mindful. However, as Friday developed a bolt upwards in WTI Crude Oil took place and when the 63.300 level was penetrated, the commodity began to test 63.500 suddenly and went into the weekend near 63.900. WTI Crude Oil will open this week's trading near a level last seen only momentarily on the 20th of May, this before reversing lower by the 21st to within sight of the 60.000 USD mark. Which is likely going to lead to a suspicion by some traders who have been pursuing constant bearish price action to believing another fast move lower will come into effect sometime this week. But day traders should be cautious. Yet, support levels have started to prove durable and should be given consideration.
- What if sentiment has shifted to a more comfortable feeling that tariff policy will not be as tough now and that demand for manufacturing is going to improve? Does that mean buying demand will now seep more into WTI Crude Oil and cause the commodity to begin testing higher realms. Let's remember prices below 67.000 USD for WTI Crude Oil is a lower ratio than is normal. Typical prices for WTI Crude Oil may be more realistically near 67.000 to 73.000, when long-term charts are considered higher ranges even during President Trump's first tern can be seen.
