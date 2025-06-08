Thousands Rally Against Police Violence In Lausanne

Français fr Quelque 1000 personnes contre les“violences policières” à Lausanne Original Read more: Quelque 1000 personnes contre les“violences policières” à Lausann

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 1,000 people demonstrated in Lausanne on Saturday afternoon, two weeks after the death of a Nigerian man in police custody. They denounced police violence and demanded justice. This content was published on June 8, 2025 - 10:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The police have killed again,” said a speaker at the start of the rally outside the Montbenon courthouse. She vilified“a racist police force” and declared that“history was repeating itself”: four other black men had died in recent years as a result of police action in the canton of Vaud.

On the police side, the Association of Lausanne Police Officers (AFPL) offered its“support” to the four officers under investigation. It said that the presumption of innocence had been“swept aside” because of the“lack of discernment and restraint in certain media and public statements”.

The AFPL criticised“hasty conclusions, when the circumstances of the death are not even known yet”.

