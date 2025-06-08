Thousands Rally Against Police Violence In Lausanne
-
Français
fr
Quelque 1000 personnes contre les“violences policières” à Lausanne
Original
Read more: Quelque 1000 personnes contre les“violences policières” à Lausann
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“The police have killed again,” said a speaker at the start of the rally outside the Montbenon courthouse. She vilified“a racist police force” and declared that“history was repeating itself”: four other black men had died in recent years as a result of police action in the canton of Vaud.
+ Racial profiling judgement is a historic moment in Switzerland
On the police side, the Association of Lausanne Police Officers (AFPL) offered its“support” to the four officers under investigation. It said that the presumption of innocence had been“swept aside” because of the“lack of discernment and restraint in certain media and public statements”.
The AFPL criticised“hasty conclusions, when the circumstances of the death are not even known yet”.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment