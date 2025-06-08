Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama Breaks Two Coffee World Records And Crowned Champions Of The Panama Cup 2025

2025-06-08 02:18:02
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) You may have been wondering what all the fuss was about in Boquete at the Tourist Information Center, known as CEFATI. It was a Boquete Coffee Festival.

La Hacienda La Esmeralda rocked the Best of Panama 2025 with historic scores:

Geisha Lavado: 98.00 pts (world record)

Natural Geisha: 97.00 pts (world record)

Varietals: 92.88 pts

This unprecedented feat was recognized by 22 international judges during the Cata in Boquete, who praised the unparalleled quality of Panamanian coffee.



