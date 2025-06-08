Panama Breaks Two Coffee World Records And Crowned Champions Of The Panama Cup 2025

This unprecedented feat was recognized by 22 international judges during the Cata in Boquete, who praised the unparalleled quality of Panamanian coffee.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.