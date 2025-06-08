Panama Breaks Two Coffee World Records And Crowned Champions Of The Panama Cup 2025 -
La Hacienda La Esmeralda rocked the Best of Panama 2025 with historic scores:
Geisha Lavado: 98.00 pts (world record)
Natural Geisha: 97.00 pts (world record)
Varietals: 92.88 pts
This unprecedented feat was recognized by 22 international judges during the Cata in Boquete, who praised the unparalleled quality of Panamanian coffee.
