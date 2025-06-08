403
Prominent Qatar-Based Physician Passes Away
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Nazar Moopan (69), medical director and ENT consultant at Aster DM Healthcare, Qatar, passed away Sunday in Dubai, a statement said.
"Dr Moopan has been serving with Aster DM Healthcare, Qatar, for a long time. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Wahida, daughters Neda, Nimmi, and son Zain. The funeral took place yesterday in the UAE.
“Dr Nazar was a pillar of dedication, compassion, and excellence within the Aster family. His remarkable contributions to patient care and leadership in the field of ENT have left a lasting impact on thousands of lives across the region,” the statement from Aster DM Healthcare, added.
