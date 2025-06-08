403
10-Day Indian Mango Festival At Souq Waqif From June 12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second edition of the Indian Mango Festival (Al Hamba Exhibition) will be held in Doha's Souq Waqif from June 12 to 21, it was announced Sunday. The 10-day festival will also sell various mango products from India.
To be organised by the Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office (PEO), in cooperation with the Embassy of India, the event will be held in the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif from 4-9pm except on public holidays when the closing is at 10pm.
“The second edition of the exhibition follows the great success of the first edition last year, which witnessed a large public turnout," a statement from the PEO said.
"A large number of local and Indian companies are participating, offering a selection of the finest fresh Indian mangoes, flown in specially for the exhibition.
"They are also introducing new varieties that are being displayed in the local market for the first time, in addition to a variety of food products including sweets, pickles juices and side dishes made from mango,” it was explained.
Most famous Indian mango varieties including Rajapuri, Malgova, Neelam, Alphonso, Kesar, Badami, Mallika, Imam Pasand, Kalapadi, Totapuri and Sindooram are expected to be featured in the expo.
Khalid Saif al-Suwaidi, general supervisor of Al Hamba Exhibition, said the venue has been air-conditioned to ensure the quality of the mangoes supplied daily from India.
“We expect a large turnout this year, as was the case with the previous edition, which received widespread interaction. This year's exhibition will feature extensive participation from local and Indian companies specialising in the trade of mango and its products. We hope it will contribute to stimulating economic activity by enhancing trade exchange and creating a competitive environment among merchants, which will positively impact local consumers,” he noted.
The PEO official invited the public to visit the exhibition and enjoy a unique tasting experience of a variety of mangoes from various states in India. He urged the public to visit the exhibition early noting that the expected turnout is large and this may lead to some distinctive varieties running out quickly.
"We recommend visitors arrive early to ensure they obtain the finest mangoes on display, especially those shipped daily from India and reserved exclusively for this exhibition. The great turnout witnessed in the first edition confirms the extent of interest and we look forward to an even more distinctive experience this year for everyone," al-Suwaidi added.
