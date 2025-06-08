Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pilgrims Cast Stones At Jamarat On Second Day Of Tashreeq

2025-06-08 02:08:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pilgrims performed the ritual of casting stones (pebbles) at the three Jamarat, starting with the Small Jamarah, then the Middle Jamarah, and finally Jamarat Al-Aqaba, today on the second day of Tashreeq.
The movement of pilgrims across the Jamarat Bridge was smooth, with worshippers easily navigating their paths, whether they were heading to perform the stoning ritual, returning to their accommodations in Mina, or traveling to Makkah to perform the Farewell Tawaf for those departing early.

