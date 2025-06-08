403
Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Zambia
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Sunday a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Zambia HE Hakainde Hichilema on the death of Zambia's Former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
