Amir Congratulates Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Amir Congratulates Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques


2025-06-08 02:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of this year's Hajj season 1446 AH, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

