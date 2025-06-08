Kabul Market Blaze: Vendors Suffer Losses, Seek Support

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A fire broke out on Sunday in a second-hand goods market in Kabul, reducing numerous shops to ashes. Despite the market's closure for Eid holidays, vendors suffered heavy losses and are urging the government for support.

According to local residents, the fire erupted around 9:00 a.m. in a used-goods market located in the 5th police district of Kabul city. The market was closed at the time due to the Eid al-Adha holidays.

Qari Mohammad Ashraf Mutaqi, head of the 5th police district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the fire-whose cause remains unknown-was fully contained by around 1:00 p.m. He said approximately 70 shops were located in the market, most of which were destroyed.

Mutaqi added that 350,000 afghanis in cash, belonging to one shopkeeper, was recovered by firefighters and security personnel and returned to the owner, although his shop was completely burned.

The shopkeeper, Pacha Khan, expressed relief at the recovery of his money, despite losing all of his merchandise in the blaze. He thanked the security forces for their efforts.

Shah Wali, the owner of the market, praised the timely arrival of the fire department:

“Had the firefighters not arrived on time, it's likely the entire Company area would have caught fire. Many shops were destroyed, though some vendors managed to salvage their goods,” he said.

Wali noted that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the building's caretaker suggested it may have resulted from an electrical short circuit.

Niazullah, a curtain seller, said the fire began around 8:45 a.m. while the market was still closed.

He said the market sold items such as curtains, bedding, clothes, shoes, and other household goods.

“All my inventory was destroyed. Nothing was left,” he said, calling on the Islamic Emirate to support those affected.

Mohammad Nasim, a shoe seller, said:

“I had bought all my merchandise on credit. Unfortunately, it was all destroyed by the fire.”

He also urged the government for financial assistance.

Abdul Sattar, another shopkeeper, reported that two of his shops were completely destroyed.

While he acknowledged the fire brigade arrived promptly, he confirmed that most of the shops were still damaged beyond recovery.

According to several vendors, the market housed over 100 shops in total.

Pajhwok made efforts to contact officials for comment but was unsuccessful.

sa